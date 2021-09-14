eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. eBay posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.59.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $72.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.11. eBay has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $77.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,460 shares of company stock worth $5,844,236 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

