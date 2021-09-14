First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 36.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Financial Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.48 per share, for a total transaction of $71,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 860,793 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,451.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,346 shares of company stock worth $395,509 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of First Financial Bankshares worth $18,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

