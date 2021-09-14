Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

NYSEARCA RMM opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12.

In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $189,305.70. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,213.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) by 103.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

