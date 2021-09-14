Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0917 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
NYSEARCA RMM opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.12.
In other Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $189,305.70. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,213.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.
