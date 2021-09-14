GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.
Shares of GNT opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $6.00.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.