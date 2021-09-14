GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of GNT opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

