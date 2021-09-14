Golden Goose (GOLD) Reaches Market Cap of $1.04 Million

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $235,449.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00079359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.00122270 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00172396 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,907.95 or 0.99784287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,314.53 or 0.07204381 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.30 or 0.00922250 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose was first traded on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

