BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.55

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares stock opened at GBX 148.30 ($1.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 145.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 142.58. BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

