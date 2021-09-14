BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.55

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares (LON:BMPI) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares stock opened at GBX 148.30 ($1.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 145.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 142.58. BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.96).
About BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares
