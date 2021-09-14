Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.250-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $144 million-$154 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.36 million.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded Cree from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cree has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.50.
CREE stock opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.93. Cree has a twelve month low of $56.39 and a twelve month high of $129.90.
Cree Company Profile
Cree, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.
