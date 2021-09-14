Stride (NYSE:LRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Get Stride alerts:

Shares of LRN stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stride will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 14.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,328,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,005,000 after acquiring an additional 252,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.