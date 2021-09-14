Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KHNGY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHNGY opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.83. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $75.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average is $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 43.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.