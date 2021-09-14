WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.050-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
WEC opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.30.
WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.67.
In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.
