WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.050-$4.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEC opened at $93.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.30.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

