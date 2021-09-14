THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised THK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded THK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded THK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded THK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Get THK alerts:

THKLY stock opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. THK has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 629.50 and a beta of 1.33.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.