Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after acquiring an additional 293,927 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,723,000 after purchasing an additional 93,177 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,732,000 after purchasing an additional 117,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPD opened at $120.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.73 and a 12-month high of $125.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.36.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

