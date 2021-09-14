Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 1,040 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

IP opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.75. International Paper has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

