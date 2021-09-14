Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $304.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $309.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.79.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

