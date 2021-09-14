Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,404,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,764,000 after buying an additional 221,753 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,508,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after purchasing an additional 147,122 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,231,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,576,000.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.24. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.