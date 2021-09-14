Citigroup Inc. Acquires 765,749 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765,749 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.59% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $75,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,653,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.58 and a twelve month high of $79.23.

