Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 201,634 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,505 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,634 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $8,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,440,000 after acquiring an additional 557,279 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 575,573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after acquiring an additional 26,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $934,000. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.