Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $19,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,784,000 after acquiring an additional 35,640 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.16 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

