Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093,166 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.45% of Core Laboratories worth $80,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 493.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 538,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 34.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,365,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,167,000 after acquiring an additional 347,797 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.79.

Core Laboratories stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 3.29. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $49.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.