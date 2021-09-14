TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Receives $21.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of analysts have commented on TRSWF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

TRSWF stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.26. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

