Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Will Announce Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) will announce earnings per share of $4.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.09. Atlas Air Worldwide reported earnings per share of $2.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year earnings of $15.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.74 to $15.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $11.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlas Air Worldwide.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAWW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $38,000.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.28. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.