Solanium (SLIM) Market Cap Hits $189.94 Million

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 14th. Solanium has a total market cap of $189.94 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Solanium has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for $4.13 or 0.00008967 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Solanium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00079465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00122474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.45 or 0.00172533 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,974.13 or 0.99842074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.99 or 0.07186141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.73 or 0.00918037 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SLIMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.