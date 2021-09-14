Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $38.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SPCE has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.93.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 in the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 45,751 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,382,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

