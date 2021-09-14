TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TASK has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TaskUs has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $75.97.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. TaskUs’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that TaskUs will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $88,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter worth about $342,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.