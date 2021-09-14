Eight Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Eight Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a C$18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.07.

BLDP stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after buying an additional 368,213 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 130,511 shares during the period. Mirova grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after buying an additional 133,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,303,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after buying an additional 672,447 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after buying an additional 509,532 shares during the period. 24.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

