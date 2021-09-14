CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Now Covered by Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCCS. William Blair started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

CCCS stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

