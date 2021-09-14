Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 673,285 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.9% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $92,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $149.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

