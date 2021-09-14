O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 3,257 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after buying an additional 457,410 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $24,124,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VAC opened at $155.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 2.57. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $85.47 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

