Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 491 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $159.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

