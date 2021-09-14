Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $26,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $868,686. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

PNC stock opened at $194.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.07 and a 200-day moving average of $185.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.40 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

