CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.080-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$365.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.92 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.430-$0.490 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRWD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $254.03 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $289.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.06 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total transaction of $1,547,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $1,101,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,249 shares of company stock valued at $70,006,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

