Aigen Investment Management LP Has $525,000 Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 140.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 13,097 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ArcBest by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ArcBest by 8.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ARCB opened at $69.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 9.91%.

ARCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.91.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.