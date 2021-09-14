Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $552,000 Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 41,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of AVNS opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,046.00 and a beta of 0.91. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.96 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

