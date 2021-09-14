Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 19,024 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,636,000 after buying an additional 7,597,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after buying an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at about $83,289,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 52.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,012,000 after buying an additional 2,060,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 370.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,340,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.77.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

