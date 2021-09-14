Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $565,000 in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

NYSE CCEP opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $63.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

