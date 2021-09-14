Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 73,398 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,538,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $44,727,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $23,912,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $19,611,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $17,463,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.24 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

