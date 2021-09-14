RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock Position Lessened by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,820. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROLL opened at $218.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 8.23. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

