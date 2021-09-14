Aigen Investment Management LP Has $713,000 Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 267.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,228 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,220 shares of company stock worth $1,118,438 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $100.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.45 and its 200 day moving average is $102.20. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.28 and a 12 month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.26.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

