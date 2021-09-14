Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 172 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,476.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $184.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,517.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,321.94. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

