Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Announces $3.00 — Dividend

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) declared a — dividend on Monday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 31.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $35.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $35.63. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 33.86%. Research analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

