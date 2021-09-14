JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:JEMI opened at GBX 147.75 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 147.46. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 162 ($2.12).
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile
