JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:JEMI opened at GBX 147.75 ($1.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 147.46. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 162 ($2.12).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

