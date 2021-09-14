Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (VMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of VMM stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24.

In other Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,602 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $351,562.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

