International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.78 Per Share

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.68. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON INPP opened at GBX 169.45 ($2.21) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 168.42. International Public Partnerships has a twelve month low of GBX 154.20 ($2.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 176.80 ($2.31). The company has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
About International Public Partnerships
