International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.78 Per Share

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.68. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON INPP opened at GBX 169.45 ($2.21) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 168.42. International Public Partnerships has a twelve month low of GBX 154.20 ($2.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 176.80 ($2.31). The company has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

About International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.