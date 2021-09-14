PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $439.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.