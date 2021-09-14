PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the asset manager on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.
NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $439.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PennantPark Investment Company Profile
PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.
