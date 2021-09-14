Aigen Investment Management LP Buys Shares of 105,335 Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,901,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,110,000 after buying an additional 3,001,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 492.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,999,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 82.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,450,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,013 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,499,000. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HL. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

HL stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In other Hecla Mining news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

