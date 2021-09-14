Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 38,340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $57,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.33.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,585 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,305. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $425.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $395.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.65. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $434.22. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.