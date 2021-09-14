Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH stock opened at $289.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.25 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.