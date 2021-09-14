Advisor OS LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 61.7% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in CVS Health by 35.6% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 12,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 89,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $171,279,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.57 and a 200 day moving average of $80.92. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

