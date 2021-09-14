Ink Trading 21.2% Lower This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a market cap of $469,782.91 and approximately $985.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ink has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00079840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00122985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.00173321 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,998.31 or 0.99916534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.07 or 0.07133582 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $420.04 or 0.00912411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002931 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

