Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $276.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.84). Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheetah Mobile will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 346,372 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 103.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 118,056 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter worth $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter worth $129,000. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

